Ladies, your country needs you

The Scottish Ladies Fly Fishing Team upped their bid to recruit some fresh talent at a fund-raiser for next year's Home Internationals.

They are keen to recruit more members for the squad and promise to help anybody interested, even novices as newcomers are needed.

Some of the squad, with the greatest of respect, are not getting any younger.

Kirsty Murray, who is sprearheading the fund-raising drive, said she had been greatly encouraged by the support received from anglers and the event attracted over 20 anglers despite the atrocious weather of high winds and driving rain.

Pottishaw Fishery where the fund-raiser was held

Pottishaw Fishery near Whitburn was the venue and owner Fraser Thomson the host and Murray said it was a really good day.

Murray, who was third in the Scottish Ladies National Championship this season, only took up fishing three years ago and made her debut for Scotland earlier this year when the Tartan team came fourth.

She confirmed that another fund-raiser is planned for Burnhouse Lochan near Cumbernauld before the Home International next Spring, but no date has been fixed yet.

Dunfermline-based Murray added: “Fund-raising is essential for us as it is expensive to represent your country and, even more so, as we have to go to Ireland next year, but this drive is also essential as we want to encourage more women to join us.

Kirsty Murray (left) with Helen Philp receiving the silverware for earning third place in the Scottish National

“Our aim is to develop the Scotland team into one which really challenges and fly fishing is not at scary as it looks. We are nice, friendly people. Come and have a cast with us.”

Somebody who has had very little association with fishing in the past can come along and Kirsty said the current members of the team will help them. All anybody interested has to do is to contact any of the team through the Scottish Ladies Fly Fishing Team Facebook page.

She added: “Anybody who is a novice can be helped by coaches and all that is needed is a fishing rod, reel and floating line and we will sort them out from there, it won’t cost them a fortune. You will find a lot of helpful people in the team who will help you or sell you second-hand equipment.

“Three years I have been fishing, and I don’t think I am amazing at it, but I do give the best I can to the sport and the team.”

She added: “We would love to encourage younger ladies and we have a few newbees in the team which is encouraging. Remember, fishing is fun and you can spend time with your friends, getting out in the fresh air, meeting new people and you can do this as a family. My whole family fish, my partner, daughters and son.

“And there are offshoots to it with fly tying. If you go out there and catch a fish on your own fly the feel-good factor is huge so please come and join the Scottish Ladies Fly Fishing Team page and find out what we are up to.”