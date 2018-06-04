Largo can’t rebound after early trouble

Largo’s first XI cricketers were off to the capital to face Edinburgh CC at Campbell Park.

Opting to bat first, Largo soon found themselves in trouble with Robinson(3) caught off his gloves by the ‘keeper from the bowling of the aggressive Alum who then bowled Harney(0) in his next over.

Looking to A Warrender(4) to anchor the innings, Largo were stunned to see him go thanks to a spectacular catch. 13 for 3 became 22 or 4 when Gillin(3)was bowled by Mir.

Bob Mowat and John Robertson had to try to steady the ship and while their partnership only added 20 to the score before Mowat(10)was out to Razzaq they had at least held things together for 12 overs.

Joining Robertson, Rintoul (5) slammed a four before returning a catch Razzaq next ball.

With six wickets down and only 49 on the board it looked as if last weeks low score of 71 wouldn’t even be achieved.

However Stevie Warrender set about thrashing the ball around the ground initially getting support from Robertson who batted very solidly for his 33 and then from Scott(8 no).

Warrender scored 38, including 6 fours, before being bowled by Iqbal.

Defending 114 for 8 was never going to be easy for Largo especially against the Edinburgh side with one of the best opening partnership in the league - Ahmed and Sohaib Butt.

Opening with Rintoul and from the other end Scott, the team could only despair as they saw chances go down from both Edinburgh openers to the captain’s bowling.

Despite ringing the changes with Harney and Gillin bowling down the hill and Scott holding up one end, a breakthrough didn’t come until the thirteenth over when Scott took a steepling catch from the bowling of Gillin to dismiss Sohaib for 30 and the score on 64. While Largo took a further two wickets including that of Ahmed Butt(71)thanks to a great catch by Rintoul from the bowling of Harney, Edinburgh knocked off the runs required with 19 overs spare.