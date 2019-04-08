Largo get set for the new season

Despite Saturday morning’s persistent rain, Largo Cricket Club got their outdoor preparations for the new season underway with a work day supported by Cricket Scotland’s Cricket Force scheme.

Largo CC is one of only two clubs receiving this support this season with Cricket Scotland players and officials providing labour rather than coaching or cash resources.

Laying paving slabs was the order of the day for former Scotland captain Gordon Drummond and current international Safyaan Sharif, a former junior member, rather than giving batting and bowling tips to Largo players.

Thanks to the joint efforts of a very damp Cricket Force and Largo members, a great deal of work was achieved in getting picturesque East Drive ready for the new cricket season.