Largo grind out deserved win as sun blazes down

Largo’s first XI cricketers came away from East Drive hot, tired but delighted with their win over visitors Westquarter and Reading.

Winning the toss Largo skipper Scott elected to bat.

Openers Barclay and Rintoul hit 64 runs before Barclay was caught behind for 37 in the thirteenth over.

While the unfortunate Harney went for a duck the Largo batsmen continued to pile on the runs helped by some slipshod fielding by the opposition.

Although wickets were to continue to fall each batsmen made a worthwhile contribution with Rintoul scoring 38 and stand-in wicket-keeper Ian Brown 40.

Brown with Eglinton(32) and Wilson(18) took the score to 208 before being caught from the bowling of Sheehan.

Matt Baddeley contributed what was to prove to be a very valuable 19 which include two towering sixes in his cameo innings batting at number eight.

Largo finished on 215 for 8 setting the visitors a considerable challenge.

Largo set out to maintain their high standards by giving one of the best performances in the field for some time.

Supporting the opening bowlers Scott and Baddeley magnificently very little got past the in-fielders to the great frustration of the visitors who saw the required run-rate continue to rise finding themselves at 67 for 1 at drinks(20 overs) Largo at the same point had 96 on the scoreboard although they were three wickets down. While Harney removed the always dangerous Aslam for 19 and Missel for a similar score Salik and Mazhar began to look dangerous both taking to the bowling of the always combative Warrender and casting the slightest of shadows of doubt in he minds of the Largo supporters.

Scott then brought Rintoul into the attack along with Eglinton for a second spell. The former who had been impatient to get his hands on the ball all afternoon charged in bowling a great spell taking the wicket of Salik while Eglinton blew away the tail taking four wickets for 29 runs. Mazhar finished not out on 47 running out of overs as Westquarter finished on 190 for 8 from their 40 overs.

On Saturday the firsts play Buroughmuir.