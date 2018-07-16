Largo’s firsts come out on top but no such joy for the seconds

With a near full strength team side Largo 1sts travelled to Edinburgh on Saturday to face Boroughmuir.

Captain Scott elected to field first. Opening with himself and Gillin, David got his side off to the perfect start with a double wicket maiden removing Ahmed and Hutchison without scoring.

A change of bowling worked straight away with Eglinton taking the wicket of Boyapatti LBW for 7.

The wicket brought opposition captain Singh who along with Hussain steadied the ship for the home side however the return of Scott to the attack brought two wickets, one of which was Singh for 36 and along with Gillin the two finished off the Boroughmuir innings for 151 with Scott 4-33 and Gillin 3-13.

In reply Largo had a poor start with Warrander, Barclay and Robertson going cheaply and with 20 overs gone the visitors were just 40/3.

Thankfully the partnership of Brown and Harney attacked the change bowlers early and with the score looking in sight Brown would take the initiative and would pass 50 finishing on a very well played 61 NO and along with the 26 NO of Harney, Largo reached their target five wickets down and with three overs to spare.

Largo seconds welcomed Morton to East Drive with the visitors batting first.

Opening with Bentley and Peddie, the Morton openers moved easily to 40 off the first 10 overs.

Sneddon brought in Sadler to the attack who would take two wickets quickly and along with Michie kept the flow of runs in check with Morton 82-2 off 20 overs.

Galloway and Mowat entered the attack but some poor fielding in terms of catching and ground fielding held back the home sides efforts with runs coming at a quick place and by the end of the innings Morton had reached 210-6 off their 40 overs, Amis batting through the innings for 91NO.

In need of a strong effort to win despite the good batting conditions Largo opened with Mowat and Bentley but they started slowly as they faced some very tight bowling early on coupled with both batsman struggling to find the gaps in the field. With the score only on 18 off 12 overs, the first change bowers came on for Morton and finally Largo began to get some momentum with Mowat especially finding the boundary before both openers would go in quick succession just before drinks with Largo on 58-2 off their first 20 overs.

With the innings set up to attack the final 20 overs Galloway and Sneddon duly obliged with both finding the boundaries with ease with Galloway especially hitting double digits himself in a few overs to bring the score with in reach needing 78 with 10 to go.

However Sneddon would fall to a great catch in the deep by Nagpal for 28 and the innings would eventually run out of steam when Galloway was run out for 63 leaving Largo still needing 30 off the last 3 overs.

The home side would finish on 190 off their 40 overs.