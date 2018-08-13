Largo win and preserve their Division Two status

Largo’s first team travelled to the Borders to face bottom of the table St Boswells knowing that a win would seal their place in Division Two for another year.

After the train journey was complete captain Scott won yet another toss and asked the opposition to bat on what looked a very bowler friendly wicket.

Opening with himself and Nick Baddeley the St.Boswell’s openers got off to a steady start picking up runs off anything loose while negotiating the very variable bounce well.

With the score on 21/0 off 8 overs Largo introduced Matt Baddeley and Stevie Warrander to the attack who both found great help from the pitch and managed to dry up the runs immediately but bowling without much luck in terms of wicket taking.

With the score on 50 off 25 overs it was Hughes Gillin who made the breakthrough removing Goodman for 20.

This brought Graham to the wicket however and he immediately looked in good batting form finding the boundary easily and with 30 overs gone the score had moved to 99 and the home side looked set for a good total.

It was captain Scott who turned the tide though reintroducing himself to the attack and removing Graham for 30 clean bowled.

The rest of the overs were then seen out much in the style of the earlier overs with runs hard to come by, with the home side finishing on 125-4 off their 40 overs, Broom batting through the overs for 48NO.

Largo opening in reply with Barclay and on a rare 1st team appearance this year Bentley got off to a slow start while they got in on the testing batting conditions.

It was Barclay who managed to get going first hitting 17 off 2 overs before being caught at gully, before Mowat was caught in identical fashion both off White to leave Largo on 40/2.

With the change bowlers coming on though runs were coming at a steady rate and with Bentley and Sneddon gone for 18 and 15 respectively, Brown and Gillin managed to knock off the remaining runs with little alarm, Largo winning by six wickets.

This was a good effort after the long journey down and continues the winning momentum from the previous weeks, which the Largo side will hope to keep going next week at home to Livingston.