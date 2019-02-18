Lasers dampen the fire despite Caird’s return

Lundin Lasers travelled to play the Firemen of Kingsway with a tight fixture expected, especially with Kingsway having Stevie Caird back, their number one player.

The fixture started with Lasers’ Arthur Duncan having to come back from 2-1 down to beat Derek Thomson 3-2 in the first of many five set matches.

Roman has had a great season so far so it was a big surprise when the lowly ranked Willie Cooper beat him 3-1 with some inspiring table tennis.

The fixture now level brought Robert Brown to the table against Stevie Caird and Robert put in a great performance to win the match.

Arthur then had another five set match this time only beating Willie 13-11 in their final game.

The fixture see-sawed with Derek beating Robert and then Roman got the better of Stevie 3-1 after losing the opening game.

It was time for the doubles with Lasers 4-2 ahead.

The Lasers have had a poor season with doubles pairing and Arthur and Robert had a very tough match against Derek and Stevie. The Lasers pair eventually grabbing it 3-2 by winning the last game 11-9.

The final singles matches saw Stevie coming back from 2-0 down to beat Arthur 3-2 and Robert beating Willie 3-1 before Roman had the chance to wrap up a great evening with a win against Derek. Roman kept his best performance of the night for this match, winning it 3-0.

The final result was Lundin Lasers 7 Kingsway 3.