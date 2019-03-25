Lasers end year with a 10-0 win over Sputniks

Lundin Lasers met bottom of the table Sputniks at Forthill in Broughtyferry.

Jack Oughton, now in his eighties, played in their first game but had to retire half way through after pulling a hamstring so the local side were awarded all his three match points.

Lasers won all other matches so ending the season on a high with a 10-0 win.

The team was Nat Forno, Arthur Duncan and Ronnie Filsell and we played Jack Oughton, Carol McLean and Eric Brown.

Lasers have had a very good season ending third in Division Two and just missing out on promotion to Division One.

All players have contributed points wise to the overall total of 107 with the following averages applying to each player: Arthur Duncan 71 per cent, Roman Nydza 69 per cent , Ron Filsell 56 per cent, Nat Forno 52 per cent, Robert Brown 48 per cent and Douglas Dewar 33 per cent.

Nat Forno from the club is encouraging new members to get involved in time for the next season.

He said: “Table tennis is a great way of keeping fit and also enjoying some sporting activity and can be played all year round from ages ranging from five to 85 and some of the top players in the leagues are female so don’t let the all male group put you off if you want to come along.” The team plays at Lundin Sports Club and have a general practice night on Monday nights from 7.30 to 9.00 pm. Emailing Nat Forno at r.forno@hotmail.co.uk for details.