Laura Muir pleased to have got the job done in Glasgow

Over the past year Laura Muir has elevated herself to become one of the world’s leading athletes.

At the weekend’s European Indoors in Glasgow, the Milnathort runner completed an historic ‘double double’ by retaining the 1500m and 3000m titles she won in Belgrade two years previous.

In a recent spell of complete dominance, Laura has also won two Diamond League titles and a European Championships gold in the 1500m.

There was so much to be impressed with in Glasgow, but nothing more so than with the class she won her finals.

In front of a large, vocal home crowd, Laura raced away from her competition in the 3000m on Friday, in a different class to top European athletes.

Her precession over the final couple of laps during Sunday’s 1500m final led commentator, and Olympic silver medallist, Steve Cram to describe her as one of the “world’s best ever indoor runners.”

Laura admitted she felt the pressure of an expectant home crowd on her shoulders going into Sunday’s final, but revelled in it.

The modest Milnathort champ also paid tribute to those behind the scenes who made it happen.

“I set myself a big test this weekend,” she said.

“There was a lot of pressure of me but I’m so pleased to have done the job and win the double gold.

“So much hard work has gone until this. People only see the race but so much has gone into making that possible

“There is a huge team behind me led by my coach Andy (Young), my therapists Derry, Cat and Poor, so I owe a big thank you to them.

“It’s so special for me to do this on my home track.

“It was such a big opportunity for me so I’m so glad I could deliver.”

Kinross athlete Eilidh Doyle also lapped up the adulation from her home crowd as she too picked up a medal.

After missing out on a place in the 400m individual final, coming fourth in her semi, Eilidh dusted herself down to lead GB and NI women’s 4 x 400m side to a deserved silver.

Eilidh admitted that missing out on the individual finals had been sore to take.

She said: “I think maybe we’re not quite as on it as we were last year but it’s always tough in the Europeans in the 400m, it’s a very strong event.

“I like watching these girls outdoors – and when I get to go over the hurdles I get to avoid them all, but I cant miss any of them here – it is what it is.

“It’s always tough from lane two – I thought I could just try to sit in behind and try to chase them down – the nice thing about Glasgow is it does have quite a long straight so you don’t get as cut up as you might be at other tracks.

“With the calibre of the athlete though, if you give them a slight advantage its always going to be tough.”

There was no time to dwell, though, and Eilidh used all of her experience to re-focus ahead of the relay finals.

She added: “We knew we were a strong team especially when we come together, we had such a battle against each other at the British Championships but we know we’re all pretty similar.

“So to come back together as a team and share all our talent, it was fantastic. We knew we could really challenge for the medals and we did such a good job and we’re delighted to win a silver.”