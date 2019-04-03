Laura set to run the mile as summer season starts

Laura Muir will begin a summer season which she hopes will end in World Championships glory at the Vitality Westminster Mile.

The Milnathort middle-distance star, who won two gold medals at last month’s European Indoor Championships, will race in the iconic mile race held in the heart of London on Sunday, May 26.

The race, which doubles as the British Athletics One Mile Road Championships, starts on The Mall and finishes in front of Buckingham Palace.

Laura said: “I ran the very first Westminster Mile in the early stages of my career and I really enjoyed it.

“Running in London is always special and I’m really excited to be coming back to make my first appearance at the Vitality Westminster Mile since 2013.”

Laura won both the 1500m and 3000m at the European Indoor Championships last month, making it a ‘double double’ after she also won gold medals over both distances at the 2017 European Indoor Championships.

She won a gold medal in the 1500m at the outdoor European Championships in Berlin last year and has won the Diamond League 1500m title twice (2016 and 2018).

The Dundee Hawkhill Harrier is the fastest British female ever over 1500m (3:55:22) and is the third fastest Brit over a mile on the roads (4:18.4).

The current British record for the road mile is 4:17:06 set by Laura Weightman in New York in 2017.

More than 8000 people are expected to take part in the Vitality Westminster Mile this year in waves held throughout the day.

Last year Melissa Courtney, who finished third behind Muir in the 3000m at last month’s European Indoor Championships, was the senior women’s race winner and Chris O’Hare, the silver medallist in the men’s 3000m at the European Indoor Championships, won the senior men’s race.

The Vitality Westminster Mile is the world’s biggest timed mile event with races for all ages and abilities, from families to adults, schools, wheelchairs, Masters and Olympians.

Entry for children aged 11 and under is free.