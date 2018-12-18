Lawhead hit the top of the podium

Lawhead Primary School swimmers took top spot at the the Fife Schools Swimming Championships.

Corey Philip (10) won gold in both 50m backstroke and 50M freestyle.

Jamie McDonald (9) took home bronze in 25M breaststroke. In the boys relay team, Cammy, Corey, Jamie and Thomas narrowly missed out on third spot.

In the girls team, Abigail May (10) also took home gold in 25M breaststroke and freestyle and Ellie Wilson (9) was awarded bronze in 25M freestyle. In the relay team, Abigail, Ellie, Emmy and Ruby were awarded bronze and hope to make it to the Scottish relay finals at the Royal Commonwealth Pool later in 2019.

The team of eight young swimmers saw them win overall with a clear 20 points ahead of second place.