League leaders hold no fears for improving Howe of Fife

Howe head coach Chris Martin has every faith in his side to turn the tables on league leaders Biggar when they meet this weekend.

Biggar have started the season well, winning both their opening games - scoring 53 points and conceding just eight.

Howe were unlucky not to return with a win from Whitecraigs on Saturday despite scoring eight tries (see match report on page 53) but will aim to go one further when the leaders arrive at Duffus this weekend.

Martin said: “We played Biggar twice last year and they’re a pretty decent outfit who are good defensively.

“We didn’t score as many points against them as we’d have liked, but since then we’ve made some subtle changes and the weekend is about ourselves and focusing on what we do.

“We’ll be without our captain, James Lawrie, but I’m really happy with the playing squad we’ll have for the game.

“We’ve up-skilled and the guys are up for the game and really full of energy.”

The Duffus Park club is still looking for its first league win of the new campaign.

The result against Whitecraigs on Saturday, though, tells only half the story of the game, with Howe seemingly out of it, trailing 33-12 at the break.

Not only did they come roaring back and came close to winning the game, but also scored eight tries themselves in the 80 minutes to pick up the try bonus.

“If the game had finished at half-time then we would have been in a bad place,” said Martin.

“But the players all have a winning mentality and in the second half went out and seemed to remember why they play the game.

“We told them at half time to go out and at least get the try bonus but, in the end, we’re gutted not to have won.

“I’ll take the two points though after having given them such a big head start.”

Howe’s game with Biggar this weekend kicks off at Duffus at 3pm.