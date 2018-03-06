LeBlanc hat-tricks spurs Fife Flyers to victory

Fife Flyers got back to winning ways with a comfortable 6-1 victory over Edinburgh Capitals tonight.

The result kept them hot on the heels of Belfast Giants in the race to clinch a top three finish.

Flyers trail the Irish side by two points but have a game in hand as the league season reaches a thrilling climax.

They went into tonight’s re-arranged derby minus four imports -netminder Andy Iles, defenceman Ian Young and forwards Liam Heelis and Evan Bloodoff were all scratched from the roster -but there was welcome return from injury for Dannick Gauthier.

Flyers looked comfortable all night with Peter LeBlanc bossing the opening 30 minutes and helping himself to a superb hat-trick.

There were goals too for Chase Schaber, Ricards Birzins and a stunning finish from James Isaacs as he bulleted home a great shot after powering into Caps’ zone.

The real damage came in a 33-0 second period which included a double within 20 seconds which saw Caps fall 5-0 behind.

Dylan Anderson broke Jordan Marr’s shut out early in the third, but LeBlanc sealed the win with his hat-trick goal before Fife gave back-up netminder the final seven minutes, the result already beyond doubt.

Todd Dutiuame, head coach, was delighted with the result, and the return of Gauthier.

‘’It’s crucial that we get our players back, and getting the Goat back was just great news,’’ he said.’’

‘’His scan came back clear at around five o’clock and the plan was to use him in the warm-up, but the hockey player in him took over and he got more ice time – but it was a perfect game for him to get back in the line-up.’’

Flyers play host to Dundee Stars on Friday night - and it a huge game for both teams.

While Flyers shoot for a highest ever league placing, Stars are making a massive push for the play-offs and are in a three-way fight with Braehead Clan and Coventry Blaze for the eighth, and last, qualifying spot.

Stars scored a fine 4-3 victory on the road at Nottingham Panthers tonight and will hit the ice in Kirkcaldy on a roll.