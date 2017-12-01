LeBlanc targets first EIHL trophy for Fife after 1000th goal

He scored Fife Flyers’ 1000th goal in the Elite League, now Peter LeBlanc is hoping to help net a club first in the shape of EIHL silverware.

Flyers have a proud history which includes numerous British league and play-off championships over the years, not to mention grandslams, however, the EIHL era, for now, remains trophy-less.

A positive start to 2017-18 has raised hopes among the Fifers that their seventh campaign since rejoining the UK’s top tier will bring long-awaited success.

And after writing his name into the history books with goal number 1000 in the 4-3 defeat to Cardiff Devils on Saturday, LeBlanc is now targeting trophy number one.

“We talk about it in the room quite a bit,” he told the Press. “There’s no reason why our team can’t be in the top three or compete for a cup.

“We know what we have in the room, staying healthy and sticking with the programme is the big thing.

“If we keep going like this, there’s no reason why we’ll stop. We’ve had a tough schedule and done really well, so we’ve just got to keep our ear to the grindstone and I’m sure we’ll have a really good season.”

LeBlanc described his goal as a ‘cool piece of history’ but it was overshadowed in the end by the home defeat to the defending league champions.

However, Flyers put Saturday’s disappointment behind them to record another stunning comeback victory on the road, this time in Nottingham, as they recovered from 3-0 and 4-1 down to claim a 5-4 win in overtime.

“It was a pretty exciting win but I think we’ve got to stop doing that because it’s pretty tough on the stress levels,” LeBlanc said.

“Any time you can go into that building and get a win after that travel, and the quick turnaround from Saturday, is a big thing.

“It’s just the chemistry we have and the belief we have in each other.

“We’ve got a lot of weapons on the team – we’re very offensive – and when we play the right way we give ourselves a lot of chances, and we finish them.

“We’re never really out of the game. Our powerplay has been clicking, and that was a big reason why we came back in Cardiff.

“In the last game we just played really well in the third period, and did a great job at clawing our way back.

“I haven’t been on a team that’s came back this many times from a big deficit.

“It’s great to know that you can do it, but we don’t want to be in that position very often.

“It just comes down to making better starts, sticking with the game plan, having a third guy high, and don’t let them get odd-man rushes.”

With eight goals and 21 assists, LeBlanc is the team’s top point-scorer so far this season.

“It’s been great - our line has been really clicking,” he said. “I’ve been on the line with Bloody and Heels all year and the chemistry is great.

“I’m just doing my part offensively, and trying to pitch in every night.

“So far it’s been going really well and it’s my job to keep that going. Everytime I jump over the boards I have to make sure I make something happen, while also being responsible defensively.”