Leslie kick off season with a victory

Leslie BC opened their Wemyss League campaign last Friday with a hard fought win against Coaltown of Wemyss.



Before the match started, Leslie were presented with their new team kit, sponsored by Lomond Roofing and Building.

Club President Jim Hynd accepted the shirts from Kevin Mackie.

Ian Drysdale's rink started the ball rolling with an emphatic 20-9 win against Haig Hutchison, this was cancelled out when Gary Moyles’ rink were defeated by Dave Bogie's rink 21-9 with the visiting skip playing some excellent, game changing bowls.

The result then hinged on the outcome of the final match where Derek Lowe's rink defeated Alistair Hogarth by 21-14.

Final score - Leslie 50 v. Coaltown of Wemyss 44 (6-2)

Next Friday sees Leslie travel down to East Wemyss, where they are hoping to continue their good start to the season.

On Saturday the club played the first leg of the Gordon Winn Memorial Trophy against their friends from Windygates BC.

In glorious sunshine the home side edged the match to take a slender lead down to Windygates when they play the second leg later in the season.

Scores: D.Lowe 16 v. D.Craig 12, D.Mackenzie 11 v. B.Lamont 9, J.Hynd 7 v. W.Warrender 19, L.Agnew 24 v. K.Ewan 12 and A.Graham 18 v. S.Split 7 - Leslie BC 76 v.Windygates 59

This coming Saturday sees the first of the club’s internal competitions with the Pete Inglis Trophy being contested.

Names can still be added to the list as the format and draws are decided on the day.

The draws have been made for all the gents, ladies and mixed internal club competitions and sheets are up on the club noticeboard.

This coming week also sees the start of the Scottish Competitions with Leslie being represented in the Ladies S/hand by Alison Wilson who plays her opponent from Lochore BC at Lochgelly BC on Saturday morning.

Leslie Mackenzie and Morag Drysdale represent the club in the Ladies Pairs when they take on their opponents from Crosshill BC down at Kirkcaldy BC on the Sunday morning.

Later on that evening, Derek Lowe and Lynne Anderson play in the Mixed Pairs when they lock horns with their opponents from Dovecot, again, the match being played down at Kirkcaldy BC.