Let us introduce you all to the Freuchie Flyers

The ever expanding youth section at Freuchie Cricket Club has been given a new identity by the young players.

Over recent months, the club has embarked on a programme of increasing the number of its coaches as well as encouraging current coaches to upskill their coaching qualifications.

This increase in numbers will help the club expand its youth coaching programme and will allow it to work with schools and youth groups throughout North East Fife.

Recently, at at the junior committee meeting, the young crickets agreed unanimously that from now on they will be known as the “Freuchie Fliers”

And they’ll be helped to develop by a Fife business which has dug deep to offer funding.

Dr Mark Picton of the Biomass Plant, Glenrothes, presented Freuchie cricketing juniors with a cheque towards new cricket projects.

Site manager Mark said: “I am thrilled on behalf of the Biomass Plant to be able to assist the juniors in their endeavours to once more play Kwik cricket, friendly games and more competitive cricket in the 2019 season. Not only within Fife but across Scotland.”

Club president, Robbie Birrell, said companies like the Biomass Plant, with their monetary contribution, play an important role in ensuring the club continues to grow and develop its junior players.

He added: “It’s vitally important that strong partnerships are formed which secure a platform in which the promising young talent can shine through. The youth are the club’s future and it is imperative that the club’s senior members invest their time, commitment and effort, not forgetting their expertise.”

“The senior players will continue to offer sporting opportunities and help direct the juniors’ focus.

“We shall mentor and inspire the young people throughout the year and not just during the cricketing season.”

Free weekly winter coaching is on every Friday within the flood lit grounds of Freuchie Cricket Club from 6.30pm until 8pm. This Friday, however, the Freuchie Fliers take on Glenrothes Gladiators for a kwik cricket game at 6.30 pm. A quiz has been organised in the club for non-players and parents.