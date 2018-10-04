Level par start just fine for Connor

Connor Syme opened his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship campaign with a level par start - an excellent return given the tough conditions.

Links golf can be a stern test at times and those starting at the Old Course on Thursday were treated to the very worst of it.

A gale blew across the St Andrews venue from first tee shot until last, giving no player any respite.

Top European Tour pros struggled, Raphaël Jacquelin shot +11, Erik Van Rooyen +9 and Dean Burmester only one shot better.

The list of casualties goes on, making Syme's steady start all the more impressive.

It sets him up nicely to pick up a few shots here and there tomorrow when conditions are due to be a bit calmer at Kingsbarns.

And the 23-year-old, from Drumoig, was content with his day's work.

He said: "It's a positive start on what was such a difficult day.

"That's probably the hardest I've played the Old Course.

"There was no let up at all and no hole you felt you could get a birdie chance.

"It was a tough day.

"The big thing about a day like this is not having a bad score and hopefully things get a bit better over the next few days and gives us the chance to get a few birdies.

"But shooting level par in those conditions is difficult to grumble with."

Connor is at Kingsbarns tomorrow where he will tee off at 9:22 on the course's tenth tee.