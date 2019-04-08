Leven group launches new couch to 5k class

On Tuesday evening Leven Las Vegas Running Club started the first week of their latest couch to 5k jogging course with 26 newcomers beginning their fitness journey.

Over the course of the next 10 weeks the group will progress through longer runs each week until they are ready to tackle the ultimate challenge of running for 5km, just over three miles, without stopping.

A team of 10 Leven Las Vegas members made the journey to Perth on Sunday morning for the Tay Ten, a 10 mile road race around the parks and suburbs of Perth.

Bryan McLaren was the first LLV to finish in an excellent 23rd place, closely followed Mark McLean who was 38th.

Other LLV members participating were Matt Holden, Bex Oakenfull, Jemma Guild, Angela Small, Vhairi Walker, Grant Stevenson, Peter Rieu-Clarke and Claire Doak.

On Thursday Chris Russell and Annie Gibson travelled to Denny in Stirlingshire for the first race in the Chacefield Wood Trail Race series where Chris was victorious over the 6km course.

• Since starting competing in M70 events this year veteran Fife trail runner Bill Duff has been hoovering up age-category prizes with regularity.

This continiued on Sunday when he was the leading iver-70 in the Fleetwood 10k.

The race starts behind the Marine Hall Gardens and runs along Fleetwood’s Outer Promenade and Esplanade with great views over Morecambe Bay.

Bill covered the course in 54 minutes 22 seconds.

24 hours earlier Bill was among a group of four Skwerls who ran the Chacefield Woods 6k Trail Race.

There was a good run from Mark Webster who finished second overall in 27 minutes 09 seconds. Alan Gardener followed Mark home in 36 minutes 02 seconds , Bill was timed at 40m 23s with Karen Campbell coming home in 46m 47s.

A trio of Falkland Trail Runners members ran the 13.1k Kilomothon. Fiona Malone, Ruth McGinn and Laura Robertson crossed the finish line in 1h 21m 17s.