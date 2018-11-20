Leven runners at the Hart of the cup action

Leven Las Vegas (LLV) Running Club took part in the Hartley Cup against teams from Fife, Perth, Dundee and Angus last weekend.

The event is run as a relay with each team member running twice over a one mile distance. There are prizes for the fastest male team, fastest female team, fastest mixed team, fastest male, fastest female and fastest junior team at U13 and U15. This year the host club was Kinross Road Runners and the venue was Kinross Community High School campus.

There were six teams of five members from LLV among the record number of 65 teams taking part. The men’s team of Kevin Hughes, Andy Cargill, Alan Davie, James Scott and Chris Russell ran well but were not quite able to achieve a podium place, finishing in fifth position overall. The LLV ladies’ team comprised Tracey Millar, Louise Morris, Lorraine Davie, Nicole Kelly and Angela Wood. There were also four mixed teams of (a) Terry Cullen, Matt Miller, John Kay, Jemma Guild and Stephanie Barclay, (b) Jeff Taylor, Douglas Clews, Kenny Ritchie, Donna Rodger and Heather Keddie, (c) Karen Richards, Davie Hogg, Malcolm MacTavish, Kerrie Donald and Teresa Guild, and (d) Bex Oakenfull, Alan Boyd, Annie Gibson, Lynsay Bell and Dawn Watson.

The popular Largo Law Hill Race hosted by the Anster Haddies also took place at the weekend with Andy Cargill, Terry Cullen, Gordon Christie and Jeff Taylor representing LLV. Andy was the first LLV to finish and also took the award for first local runner.

Earlier in the week the regular club time trial competition at the Energy Park in Methil was won by Natalie Barclay who was awarded the Caley Cup trophy for being the most improved runner over the course of a 10 week training block.

In other competitions Mark McLean and Ross Johnston participated in the Glen Clova half marathon, Annie Gibson ran in the Silvery Tay Trail Race and Allen Marr ran a season best at Lanark Racecourse for the National Short Course Cross Country competition.

At the weekend park runs, Alan Davie achieved a first place finish at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy, where Susan Kerr set a new personal best.