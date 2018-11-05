Leven runners have series title in their sight

An impressive turnout of 24 Leven Las Vegas members attended Kirkcaldy parkrun at the weekend.

The group were aiming to collect points in the Morton Running Club Grand Prix and consolidate the club’s first place position in the series.

There were personal best times on the Beveridge Park course for Karen Richards, Dawn Watson and Stephanie Barclay.

It was an impressive day for the local side and places them in a great spot to win the series outright.

With one event to come in the series next month, Leven Las Vegas remain in pole position and are favourites to win the club title for 2018.

Nine Leven Las Vegas club members joined over 300 other runners to participate in the popular Templeton 10 road race.

The event is a 10 mile event through scenic countryside on quiet undulating country roads on the northern outskirts of Dundee. First to finish for the Leven club in an excellent top 30 position was Andy Cargill of Lundin Links.

Andy was followed home by John Kay, Gillian Easton, Barry West, Ross Johnston, Peter Rieu-Clarke, Tracey Millar, Dawn Watson and Lynsay Bell.

Three LLV travelled to Edinburgh to take part in the Edinburgh Men’s 10k, an event which raises awareness of issues affecting men’s mental and physical health.

The race starts on the historic Royal Mile near Edinburgh Castle from where it loops around Holyrood Park and back through the Old Town towards the finish at Murrayfield Stadium.

Alan Davie was the first Leven member to complete the course followed by Douglas Clews and Tam Mayes.