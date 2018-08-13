Leven runners hit the track at Knockhill

It was a very busy week of racing for members of Leven Las Vegas Running Club, starting with a visit to Knockhill motor racing circuit for the Carnegie Harriers Memorial race.

The event is a tough four mile test encompassing three fast laps of the undulating motor racing track.

LLV prize winners were Chris Russell who finished as first veteran in fourth place overall, and Peter Rieu-Clarke who was first in the super-veteran category.

The Leven club was also represented by Bryan McLaren, Iain Wallace, Gillian Easton, Douglas Clews, Claire Doak, Annie Gibson, Kenny Ritchie and Lorraine Davie.

McLaren, Wallace and Easton were in action again 48 hours later at the Balmullo Trail Race organised by Fife AC, where they were joined by clubmate Alan Davie. This is a challenging cross-country event which starts at Balmullo village and heads steadily uphill to the summit of nearby Lucklaw Hill before turning back downhill to the starting point. Davie was first LLV to complete the course in a fine 22nd place among a large field of runners.

At the weekend Chris Russell and Annie Gibson travelled to the isle of Bute to compete in the Bute Highland Games 10k race. Another fine performance by Russell was capped by a top ten finishing position and third place in the veteran age category.

Alan Davie was also in weekend action at the Touch of Tartan half marathon which starts at Perth Airport near Scone and makes its way along a scenic route into the city of Perth for a circuit of North Inch park before finishing on the banks of the River Tay. Davie achieved an excellent result, finishing as second veteran in 8th position overall.

Sunday morning was the New Gilston 5k and there was a large turnout and some fine performances from the Leven club, with Matt Burt finishing in third place overall and Allen Marr taking the prize for first over-60 male.

At the weekend parkruns Claire Doak continued her recent string of PB times at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.