Leven runners join the masses at Milngavie

One of the most popular races on the Scottish ultra-marathon calendar took place on Saturday morning.

A massive field of 700 runners gathered at Milngavie at break of dawn to take part in the Highland Fling race, a gruelling run along the West Highland Way via Drymen, Balmaha, Rowardennan, Inverarnan and Crianlarich, finishing 53 miles later in Tyndrum.

Three intrepid runners were taking part for Leven Las Vegas Running Club. Carole Mowbray was making her second successive appearance at the event and looking to improve on her 2017 performance.

Robin Pate and Jim Dunstan, both experienced ultra-marathon runners, were making their Fling debuts.

First LLV to finish was Carole who had a fantastic run, setting a new personal best time and achieving a podium position by finishing in second place in her age category.

Close behind was Robin, followed a little later by Jim.

Carole now looks forward not only to repeating the experience but extending it by another 44 miles when she takes on the full 97 miles of the tough West Highland Way in her next ultra-marathon event in June.

It was a busy week elsewhere for many Leven Las Vegas runners.

On Saturday afternoon at Luthrie in north-east Fife, Chris Russell, Iain Wallace, Mark McLean, Annie Gibson and Peter Rieu-Clarke took part in the Norman’s Law hill race where Chris continued his fine recent form by finishing in sixth place and winning his age category.

On Sunday morning Karen Capewell and Anna-Marie Dalziell took part in the Stirling Scottish marathon while in midweek there was a large contingent of 15 LLV at the Kinross 10k.

Chris Russell was once again to the fore, joined by clubmates Alan Davie, Iain Wallace, Matthew Miller, James Scott, Jemma Guild, Gordon Christie, Karen Richards, Susan Kerr, Peter Rieu-Clarke, Annie Gibson, Lynsay Bell, Dawn Watson, Dave Hogg and Jeff Taylor. Jeff had also made an appearance the previous evening at the season’s first Ravenscraig Park mile race in Kirkcaldy.

At the Saturday morning parkruns, Lynsay Bell and Dawn Watson set new personal best times at Craigtoun Park in St Andrews.