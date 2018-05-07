Leven runners join the masses in Edinburgh

A high quality field of around 500 runners gathered at Silverknowes in Edinburgh on Friday evening for the prestigious Scottish 5k road championship race.

And there was plenty of local representation at the event with Levenmouth runners making up the large number.

Representing Leven Las Vegas Running Club at the event was Bryan McLaren of Windygates who was looking to improve on his performance in the 2017 event.

And the speedy youngster did just that by setting a new personal best time for the 5km distance and finishing ahead of some well-known athletes from Scotland’s top athletic clubs.

There were also several impressive performances at the Saturday morning parkruns.

Chris Russell achieved first place at Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline to add to his recent record of race victories.

Locally, at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy, the club’s Donna Rodger and Gayle Moran set new PBs.

For Donna it was her fourth successive PB over the course and for Gayle it was her third PB in a row, with both ladies showing that their commitment to training is paying off.

Also posting the latest in a string of six successive personal best times at Craigtoun Park in St Andrews was Dawn Watson.

Dawn was a graduate of an LLV Couch to 5k jogging course for beginners only a few months ago and along with several of her fellow graduates is providing tremendous inspiration for the new class of beginners who are currently midway through their fitness journey with Leven Las Vegas.