Leven runners put in a relay good effort

Last weekend was the annual Devils Burdens hill relay race, which is the first major team running event of the year in Fife.

Organised by Fife AC, the event sees hundreds of runners traversing the summits of East Lomond, West Lomond and Bishop Hill.

Starting and finishing in Falkland village, the race is run in four stages by teams of six; the first and fourth stages are run by individual runners and the second and third stages are run in pairs.

The first stage is a tough undulating cross-country run from Falkland to Strathmiglo.

Stage two starts with an extremely challenging four mile ascent from the Strathmiglo changeover all the way to the top of West Lomond then on over Bishop Hill to Kinnesswood.

The next pair of runners takes over at Kinnesswood and climbs over Whitecraigs and Bishop Hill again before making the long run to Maspie Den in Falkland where the sixth team member takes over and heads back up Maspie Den to Craigmead then on to the summit of East Lomond. A tricky descent then follows on the way back to Falkland for the finish.

This year there were three teams from Leven Las Vegas Running Club.

First to finish in a fine 32nd place overall was Team Johny Vegas comprising Bryan McLaren, Mark McLean, Andy Cargill, Kevin Hughes, James Scott and Chris Russell.

Next Leven team over the line was Agents of Shield represented by Jemma Guild, Charlie Dance, John Kay, Gillian Easton, Terry Cullen and Douglas Clews followed a few minutes later by team Leven La Vida Loca with runners Bex Oakenfull, Barry West, Matthew Holden, Jeff Taylor, Karen Richards and Ross Johnston.

At the weekend parkruns there were new PBs for Donna Rodger and Gayle Moran at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.