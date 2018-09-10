Leven runners spread out across the country

This weekend saw several members of Leven Las Vegas Running Club travelling around the country to take part in races.

Mother and daughter pairing of Teresa and Jemma Guild were joined by clubmates Claire Doak, Davie Hogg and Malcolm MacTavish in a huge field of more than 50,000 runners at the annual Great North Run half marathon in Gateshead.

Teresa and Jemma were running to raise funds for the Brain Tumour Research charity in memory of their late husband and father.

Robin Pate, Jim Dunstan and Jeff Taylor travelled to Tiree in the Hebrides for a 35 mile ultramarathon event run around the coastline of the island.

It was Jeff’s first attempt at an ultramarathon while Robin and Jim were back on Tiree for the third consecutive year.

Robin in particular had an excellent run, improving on his time from 2017 by more than one hour.

Gillian Easton and Iain Wallace made the shorter journey to Stirling for the Scottish Championship 10k road race, while Mark McLean was in Auchterarder for a half marathon.

Earlier in the week two LLV club veterans took part in events closer to home.

Peter Rieu-Clarke was in Kingsbarns for a trail race organised by Fife AC while Allen Marr went to Edinburgh Meadows for a 5k race.

At the Saturday morning parkruns Claire Doak warmed up for her appearance at the Great North Run the following day by setting a new personal best at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.