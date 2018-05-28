Leven runners step up to the mark at Black Rock 5

On Friday evening over 1000 runners descended on the town of Kinghorn for one of Fife’s most iconic races, the Black Rock 5.

Starting in the middle of the town, the runners head towards Kinghorn harbour where they descend onto the beach at low tide and traverse the sands in the direction of Burntisland, their destination being the Black Rock which lies approximately one mile offshore.

Runners circle around the rock through shallow water and return to the finish in Kinghorn.

This year there was a large turnout of 24 Leven Las Vegas members.

First LLV to get back to the finishing line was Bryan McLaren who achieved an excellent position in the top 50 in a highly competitive field.

Bryan was followed by clubmates Alan Davie, Iain Wallace, Kevin Hughes, Robin Pate, James Scott, Matthew Miller, Willie Goodfellow, Jim Dunstan, Douglas Clews, Jeff Taylor, Davie Hogg, Karen Richards, Donna Rodger, Gayle Moran, Sarah Ives, Susan Kerr, Bex Oakenfull, Claire Doak, Lynsay Bell, Dawn Watson, Kelly Nicolson, Josephine Lenachan and Lorna Hughes.

The Edinburgh Marathon Festival took place with thousands of runners taking part in events ranging from 5km to the full marathon distance.

Leven Las Vegas Running Club was represented in the marathon by Mark McLean, Alan Davie and Anna-Marie Dalziell, with Mark and Alan both posting personal best times for the distance. Participating in the half-marathon were LLV’s Stewart English, Teresa Guild and Tracey Millar, with Teresa also achieving a new PB.

In midweek at Chacefield Wood near Denny in Stirlingshire, Chris Russell and Annie Gibson returned for the second event in a three-race series of trail runs.

Chris had already been victorious in the first event last month and prevailed again on this occasion to maintain his lead in the series. Vhairi Walker and Angela Small took part in the Dunblane 12k.