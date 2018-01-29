Leven runners take on the Devils Burdens

Last weekend was the Devils Burdens hill relay race, which is the first major team running event of the year in Fife.

Organised by Fife AC, the event sees hundreds of runners traversing the summits of East Lomond, West Lomond and Bishop Hill.

Starting and finishing in Falkland village, the race is run in four stages by teams of six; the first and fourth stages are run by individual runners and the second and third stages are run in pairs.

The first stage is a cross-country run from Falkland to Strathmiglo.

Stage two starts with an extremely challenging four mile ascent from the Strathmiglo changeover all the way to the top of West Lomond then on over Bishop Hill to Kinnesswood.

The next pair of runners takes over at Kinnesswood and climbs over Whitecraigs and Bishop Hill again before making the long run to Maspie Den in Falkland where the sixth team member takes over and heads back up Maspie Den to Craigmead then on to the summit of East Lomond.

A tricky descent then follows on the way back to Falkland for the finish.

There were three teams from Leven Las Vegas.

First LLV team to finish was Team Johny Vegas comprising Matthew Miller, Mark McLean, John Kay, Bryan McLaren, James Scott and Chris Russell.

Next was Leven La Vida Loca represented by Ross Johnston, Gillian Easton, Iain Wallace, Robin Pate, Kevin Hughes and Matthew Holden.

They were followed by the team of Lost Vegans with runners Jemma Guild, Gordon Christie, Terry Cullen, Karen Richards, Jeff Taylor and Douglas Clews.

Sunday morning was the second race in the Skull Mountain winter challenge trail race series held at Balbirnie Park in Markinch. Chris Russell made light work of the conditions to finish first and retain his overall lead in the series. He was followe by Jim Dunstan, Lynsay Bell, Dawn Watson and Jenni Johnstone.

On Saturday at Kirkcaldy parkrun there were PBs by Susan Kerr and mother and daughter pair Kirsty and Stephanie Barclay.