Levenmouth pupils represent their country

As part of the Levenmouth Academy after school gymnastics team Erin Nicoll, Alex Rhinds, Rachael Brown, Leah Walsh, Melissa Small, Rachel Baillie, Jason Yule, Rebekah Webb and Owen Baillie qualified to represent school and country at the BSGA Milano Team National Finals in Stoke on Trent.

The finals took the form of a team competition which involved competing on floor, vault and performing a group routine.

The school had representation in three age categories, u13 mixed, u16 girls and u19 girls.

The u13s teams placed 14th, u16s 18th overall and the u19 teams finishing 17th out of all teams in Britain.

They also contributed to the Scottish region being ranked ninth overall in the Under 16 Girls and sixth overall in the under 19 girls category.

The afterschool gymnastics club would like to thank the many individuals and organisations from the local community that helped them to get to the British Finals.

The team and their families have had to fundraise to allow the pupils to take part in this event.

The team have also qualified for the British School Gym Finals in May, again in Stoke on Trent, and are still in the midst of organising more fundraising events to reach the target amount of money needed.

Levenmouth Academy after school gymnastics club is run by volunteers from Enigma Gymnastics Club as apart of a school club link pathway.