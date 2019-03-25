Levenmouth racers are back on track in Fife

The BriSCA Formula II World and national Series Champion Gordon Moodie from Windygates was again in good form at the Cowdenbeath Racewall on Saturday evening.

The track was dry and fast but later became a bit greasy after oil was dropped by one of the cars.

Moodie started off his meeting with a runners-up spot in the opening heat although when the cars crossed the finish line he was on the back bumper of the winner.

Moodie then went on to win the second heat by a comfortable margin and when the final started was quickly making up places.

Not long after the half distance Moodie moved his car into the lead and once there held on to pick up his third final win of the season.

Despite having to start the Grand National with a lap handicap Moodie made up good time and eventually brought his car home in sixth place.

Two Litre Saloon driver Ross Watters from Leven started off his meeting having to retire his car from the opening heat.

However after that he picked up third places in heats two and the final although he spent most of the races dicing with Ian McLaughlin in heat two and Graeme Shevill in the final and swapped places with them on a regular basis.

The Prostock Basic drivers turned up in their numbers for their opening meeting of the season.

Local drivers in action included Jordan and Graeme Dignan (Leven), David van Dieken (Leven) and Martin Loggie (Leven).

David Sher led the field away in heat one but towards the end of the race was held up when lapping back markers allowing Whiteley through to win from Jake Mason and Rennie with van Dieken fifth and ahead of Lindsell, G. Dignan and Crawford.

In heat two it was Rennie led for most of the race and in the end he won from van Dieken, Crawford, J and G. Dignan with Whiteley eighth and Mills in tenth place.

Van Dieken led the field away when the final started but when Jordan Dignan’s car stopped on the main straight the race was suspended.

Van Dieken led on the restart but soon afterwards there was another stoppage when Stephen Graham spun his car on the pit bend and it wouldn’t restart. Van Dieken this time came under pressure from Crawford with Dignan in third.

Ben Sher spun but was able to restart with John Rankin making inroads through the field.

As the laps dwindle the lead cars were soon nose to tail with Rankin forcing his way through on the pit bend to win from Crawford and van Dieken with Mills fifth and Wilson in eighth place.

This Saturday the Formula IIs and the 2 Litre Saloons are back in action and they are joined by the Stock Rods, the Ministox and the Micro F2s.