Levenmouth racers in the thick of the action

There was a good turn out of two Litre National Saloons at the Cowdenbeath Racewall with the Scottish Champion, Kyle Irvine (Glenrothes) and Ally Strachan making their first Racewall appearances of the season.

Other Fifers on the grid included Euan Mathieson (Lochgelly) and the Leven duo of Ross Watters and Eck Cunningham.

Heat one saw Luke Grief go on to win from Ian McLaughlin and Jason Secker with Irvine in fifth and Cunningham in ninth place.

Ally Strachan won heat two with Irvine again in fifth, Watters seventh and Cunningham tenth.

Robin Copland got the final underway only to see the yellow flags waved after Euan Mathieson was clipped by Ross Watters whilst Irvine hot a marker tyre.

Copland led on the restart but Neil Linden and Copland got caught up with both dropping down the order.

Strachan then moved into the lead but his car shed a wheel as McLaughlin raced to take over at the front of the pack.

Despite Irvine closing Ian McLaughlin held on to claim his second win of the night from Irvine with Watters in fourth place.

McLaughlin went on to win the Allcomers race from Copland, Irvine and Watters with Mathieson in ninth place to round off an good night’s saloon racing.

The 1300 Saloons saw Iain Borthwick out in the Walls car whilst Paul McMillan was having a run in the Colin Bruce car.

Fifers in action included Michael Byers (Methil)

The first heat saw Lee Burden go into the lead but after a few laps Byers took over.

McMillan spun before Borthwick crashed heavily into the pit bend wall.

Byers led for most of the race but during the closing stages was caught and sent wide as Grant McGowan went through to win from Fraser Clark, Hastie and Byers with Wilson sixth, Robertson seventh and Moyes in ninth.

The second heat was led by Alan Robertson who did so for a good part of the race only to be caught by Byers during the closing laps. Byers went on to win from Robertson and Hastie with Wilson ninth and Cosans tenth.

In the final McGowan held on to win from Clark, Byers and Robertson with hasstie sixth, Wilson eighth and Cosans ninth.