Levenmouth racers lead the way at the Racewall

Leven racers were well to the fore at The Racewall Cowdenbeath on what turned out to be a dry but chilly evening.

The town’s Eck Cunningham and Ross Watters won all the two litre national saloon races on a terrific night for local driving.

Cunningham took three races and Watters the final, all the ORCi Ministox races, but only the white/yellow challenge heat in the BriSCA formula II races.

Graeme Shevill debuted his new two litre national saloon whilst Ian McLaughlin, Ross Forrest and Luke Grief were having their first outings of the season against Cunningham and Watters.

The opening race was a white/yellow challenge heat saw Ross Forrest sent bouncing off the wall allowing Tam Rutherford Jnr into the lead.

However over the closing stages he was caught by Cunningham who went on to win.

The opening heat saw Rutherford and Ian Sutherland take turns at leading but when Forrest was sent spinning he clipped a tyre and ended up rolling.

Rutherford Jnr led on the restart but almost immediately lost out to Cunningham who eased away from the pack to win from Watters and Shevill.

Heat two saw Cunningham pick up his second win of the night crossing the line ahead of McLaughlin and Grief but Watters wasn’t classified.

In the final Sutherland led the field away whilst Grief was forced wide and bounced off the pit bend wall,

However just as things were settling down, James Letford and Paul Honeyman spun on the back straight in separate incidents before Sutherland, Barry Glen and Linden tangled going on to the main straight suspending the race.

Forrest led but Cunningham’s chances of a clean sweep disappeared when he was forced wide and last ground.

Not long after the restart Watters found the inside line to move into the lead and with Shevill, Marc Honeyman and Grief squabbling over second managed to pull away.

Shevill finally moved into second but by then Watters was well clear and picked up his first win of the night with M. Honeyman in third place whilst Cunningham in eighth place.

Local drivers in the ORCI Ministox included Mitch Gold (Leven) and Scott Allardyce (Anstruther).

Allardyce led the white/yellow challenge heat from start to finish claiming his first Racewall win.

There was a bumper field of Micro F2 drivers at the track.

Amongst those racing was Nicole Allardyce (Anstruther).

Unfortunately Nicole couldn’t manage a top ten finish.

The National Hot Rods make their first appearance of the season this Saturday taking part in one of their World Championship qualifying rounds from 6.00pm