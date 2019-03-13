Lewis leads his rink to a deserved Quaich victory

Members of St Andrews Curling Club held their annual Quaich at Forfar.

This year’s winner was Lewis Moyes almong with his rink of Jim Scobie, Bob Cole and Drew Moyes who all played an excellent game.

The team executed their game plan well, resulting in a win for Lewis who is one of the club’s junior members.

Lewis and his team won four of seven ends.

At the sixth end they were up by one shot and then took a four at the final end to wrap up the win.

This annual St Andrews Club competition is for the club’s novice skips to compete in.

There are four skips playing for the Quaich where they all choose their own team members.

Once they have won the Quaich as a skip then they are no longer eligible to play at skip position in this competition in the future.

The full results and rinks for this year were: Lewis Moyes (skip), Jim Scobie, Bob Cole and Drew Moyes V Jackie McQueen (skip), Moira Stewart, Mo Robertson and Jane Houston, the score was 9-4 to Lewis.

Also competing were Rebecca McQueen (skip), David McQueen, Fiona de Vries and Mary Hepburn V Graham Clelland (skip), Larry Perras, Bev Brown and Bill Whyte, the score was 7–6 to Rebecca.

The afternoon of curling was followed by a welcome meal at Forfar Ice Rink with a congratulatory speech by St Andrews Curling Club vice president, Bev Brown.