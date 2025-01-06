Lewis wins top prize in East Fife sea fishing event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kevin Lewis from Tayside beat 38 other anglers for the top prize in the East Fife New Year Open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis, team manager of the Scotland Ladies Sea Fishing squad, weighed in with the heaviest bag, six fish totalling 18lb 8oz, and he won £200 in the East Fife New Year Open.

Stuart Cresswell from Ayr was second with five fish for 12lb 5oz and he pocketed £120.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third was Wullie Kennedy, also from Ayr with four fish for 11ln 3oz winning £70 and the boundaries for the five-hour match were Carnoustie to Ferryden.

Kevin Lewis on Ravensheugh Beach in East Lothian during a recent match

Robert Whyte Sen was smiles better after pocketing £195 for the heaviest fish.

The Edinburgh-based angler brought a cod of 8lb 10oz to the scales to beat 38 other anglers in tough conditions.

One of the organisers, Arbroath-based Stewart Falconer, said a few decent fish were caught despite the conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third leg of the winter heaviest cod league organised by Kirkcaldy-based Mike and Chris Horn is scheduled for Saturday, January 11 from Carnoustie to Ferryden Lighthouse.

More than 30 are in the league which has a prize fund so far of £350 and the heaviest fish so far has been caught by James Duncan, a 6lb 1oz cod.