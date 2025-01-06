Lewis wins top prize in East Fife sea fishing event
Lewis, team manager of the Scotland Ladies Sea Fishing squad, weighed in with the heaviest bag, six fish totalling 18lb 8oz, and he won £200 in the East Fife New Year Open.
Stuart Cresswell from Ayr was second with five fish for 12lb 5oz and he pocketed £120.
Third was Wullie Kennedy, also from Ayr with four fish for 11ln 3oz winning £70 and the boundaries for the five-hour match were Carnoustie to Ferryden.
Robert Whyte Sen was smiles better after pocketing £195 for the heaviest fish.
The Edinburgh-based angler brought a cod of 8lb 10oz to the scales to beat 38 other anglers in tough conditions.
One of the organisers, Arbroath-based Stewart Falconer, said a few decent fish were caught despite the conditions.
The third leg of the winter heaviest cod league organised by Kirkcaldy-based Mike and Chris Horn is scheduled for Saturday, January 11 from Carnoustie to Ferryden Lighthouse.
More than 30 are in the league which has a prize fund so far of £350 and the heaviest fish so far has been caught by James Duncan, a 6lb 1oz cod.