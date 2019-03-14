Local duo hoping for a Magical time

Connor Syme and Calum Hill are teeing off their Magical Kenya Open campaigns this morning (Thursday).

Both are aiming for decent finishes on the European Tour event before the start of the Challenge Tour in April.

The pair are among seven Scots in the field for this week’s event which is being staged on the European Tour for the first time.

Connor, from Drumoig, has made a fast start to 2019 and goes into the competition following his strong showing at the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth in Australia.

For former Kinross High School pupil Hill it’s his first competitive golf outing since the European Tour Qualifying School final back in November.

Last year’s Northern Ireland Open winner spent the winter in the US, where he attended college on a scholarship after leaving Scotland, to prepare for the new Challenge Tour season.