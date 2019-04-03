Local pair fight it out over the Old Course

Lorna McClymont produced an impressive final round to win The R&A Foundation Scholars Tournament in St Andrews.

McClymont, representing SRUC Elmwood, came out on top in the two-day event, holding her nerve at the second extra play-off hole of to defeat St Andrean Chloe Goadby.

Counting towards the World Amateur Golf Rankings, the event featured 60 men and women students from 24 universities from across the world and McClymont’s victory helped her achieve an automatic spot in the International Team to face the United States of America in the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup match.

McClymont shared the overnight lead with Goadby, a member at St Regulus Ladies, after the opening 36 holes over the Eden Course and they couldn’t be separated after three-under-par rounds of 73 on the Old Course to post eight-under-par totals.

But McClymont made an up and down from the Valley of Sin at the 18th, the second hole of overtime, while Goadby bogeyed. Lorna said: “I just tried to enjoy the play-off and thankfully managed to get up and down on the last.”