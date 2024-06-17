Local Youngsters Shine at Oslo Snowdome Camp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish youngsters recently had the opportunity to train alongside the best in the world at the Oslo Snowdome camp.

This was the first training camp of the new season for the GB Para Alpine Development Squad, and representing Scotland were promising talents Jamie Thomson, 14, from Glasgow, and Dom Allen, 15, from Fife. They joined forces with Britain’s most decorated Winter Paralympian, Menna Fitzpatrick, and her Scottish guide, Katie Guest.

The Oslo Indoor Snowdome provided an excellent venue for this unique training experience, which added a new dimension to the development camp. Training alongside seasoned athletes who have already succeeded on the world stage, the youngsters found the opportunity both beneficial and enjoyable. The camp proved to be the most successful to date, serving as an ideal model for future camps.

"It’s been great to join with the Development Team athletes, sharing training time on and off the slope," said Menna Fitzpatrick. "It has been a hugely positive experience and a brilliant atmosphere."

The athletes focused on personal programs targeting specific fundamental skills during eight two-hour sessions on snow. Mornings were dedicated to improving fitness and team-building activities, including core sessions, running, and a high-wire fun session.

Head Coach Blake Williams praised the camp, stating, "Training alongside world-class program athletes really enhanced the camp. It brought new energy to the team, inspiring the next generation of para alpine champions. Support from charities and sponsorship arrangements are fundamental to making these camps viable and successful, so a big thank you to Arnold Clark and Get Kids Going for their continued support."