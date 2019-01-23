London calling for Scottish pair Ian and Gavin

Wormit’s Ian Johnston will be one of two Scots representing the country at the World Championships of Ping Pong (WCPP) in London this weekend.

Along with Gavin Rumgay, from Perth, the pair earned their qualifying spots at the Scottish Ping Pong Championships in Dundee in December.

Ian and Gavin will each start in a group of eight players at the Alexandra Palace.

The group stages are double elimination - when a player has won two matches, they go through to the last 32 knock-out stage; or once they have lost two matches they are eliminated.

Ping Pong, or Sandpaper Table Tennis, is a fun variation on the game that returns to old fashioned equipment, using sandpaper instead of the modern sponge and rubber on bats. The World Championships are being covered live by Sky Sports.