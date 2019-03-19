Long service to curling governing body is recognised

Forret Curling Club held a celebration dinner in honour of veteran curlers Mary Campbell and David Wilson, both of Balmullo.

Already honorary members of Forret Curling Club, Mary and David have now been awarded medals for achieving 50 years continuous membership of the sports governing body, Scottish Curling (formerly RCCC).

Over 70 members and guests witnessed current Scottish Curling President Graham Lindsay presenting the medals on behalf of the club.

A game of ‘New Age Kurling’ followed with Mary sealing victory over David with last shot.

Pictured: Scottish Curling President Graham Lindsay presenting 50 year medals to Mary Campbell and David Wilson.

(Photo Mike Wilkinson).