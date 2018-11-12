Lucky number 13 as our Gordon clinches title

The BriSCA Formula II season maybe over at the Cowdenbeath Racewall but there were still a few important meetings to be run south of the border.

One was held at Belle Vue on Sunday where the destination of the National Series and the right to race with the silver roof on the car was decided.

It turned out to be a two driver race with the defending silver roof Gordon Moodie (Windygates) heading into the round 11 with a 76 point advantage over Chris Burgoyne (Airth) and with double points on offer it was not quite a done deal – although almost.

Moodie started off the season just racing on shale with his new RCE chassis which he quickly got set up and made quite a good impression with it.

And it all led to the weekend when the series reached its climax on the shale at Bell Vue.

The 76 point gap would normally be a winning total but there were double points on offer at the event, setting things up for an exciting finish.

Burgoyne knew he would have to be at his very best to clinch the series title and hope that Levenmouth racer Moodie had an off-night.

Supporters turned out in their masses to witness it, but in the end the experienced Moodie used evey ounce of his skill to make sure the title didn’t slip from his grasp.

Burgoyne finished sixth in his heat reducing Moodie’s lead to 66 but with Moodie picking up a sixth in the consolation then the gap was up to 68 points.

With tension building up the cars lined up for a 40 point race and not long into the race there was a race suspension.

As the race progressed Moodie was forced wide and dropped places with Chris Burgoyne going through to a fifth place finish.

It simply wasn’t enough for him.

It was now impossible for Moodie’s points advantage to be overhauled by Burgoyne and as a result he clinched the National Series and will race with the silver roof for the 13th season.