Lundin Lasers show their fighting spirit

Lundin Lasers table tennis side met some tough competition in the form of Truants from Gauldry.

Arthur Duncan got the battle started with a whitewash of Alain Leger 3-0 before Roman Nydza endured a much tougher encounter with the ever improving Knut Radner.

Knut clawed his way back from 2-0 down to win the next two games before succumbing late on in game five, to give Roman a hard fought victory.

It was Ron Filsells turn to try and increase the Lasers lead only to face the on form Graham Wood who brushed Ron aside in three games.

The second round of single matches were starting with Roman spinning his way to a convincing win 3-1 against Alain.

Arthur and Graham played out an amazing first game with Graham eventually winning 21-19.

The longest game that any Laser player has been involved with in the league.

Graham then went on to win the next two much more comfortably to take the match.

Ron was favourite to increase the Lasers lead against Knut but the latter players game has come on leaps and bounds recently and he beat Ron 3-1 using his long pimple rubber bat.

The doubles were about to start at it was all square at three games each.

Roman partnered Arthur for the doubles against Graham and Alain and although clicking well for one game they made too many mistakes allowing the Truant pairing to close the match out 3-1.

Graham finished off his single matches with a win against Roman so the Truants were now 5-3 ahead with only two matches left.

Ron was involved next in a see sawing match against Alain, before powering away in the last game winning it 11-4 to take the match 3-2. Arthur was back on the table for the last game and although Knut has been on form lately, Arthur proved too strong for him with the Lasers player winning 3-0.

The final score was a draw at 5-5 so a great comeback from the Lasers.