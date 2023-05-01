Lundin Lasers: Table Tennis team look to build on title win as they look for additions
Lundin Lasers’ table tennis team have won promotion to the the top tier of the Dundee and District Table Tennis Association League system after a stunning season in League Two.
The seven-man squad play out of Lundin Sports Club in Leven and have been part of the association since 2016. The team includes experienced players such as Scottish Veterans’ number four at over-60 age Peter Aird, and he had a 100 per cent success rate over the whole campaign. Aird was supported well by Arthur Duncan, Nat Forno, Ron Filsell, Roman Nydza, Robert Brown and Douglas Dewar.
The players all have different styles with Arthur playing backhand, Ron and his pen grip and Peter and his weird and wonderful pimple rubber bat, but one thing we all have in common is having a fun time, getting good exercise and playing as hard or as easy as you want, the options are up to each player. The team fully understands division one will be a very tough test having some international and top-level Scottish players but they are looking forward to pitting their experience against the very best so are determined to practice hard over the close season in preparation. The Lundin Sports club has some great facilities with squash, tennis and a gym and offers a variety of packages to support most budgets.
Table tennis is a great, fun activity for all ages and sexes and can be played all year round in the comfort of the squash courts at the sports club. The club will be expanding next season adding another team into the leagues so are keen to attract new players along and have an open night every Monday from 7.30 to 9.30 pm with anyone welcome to come along and try out the sport. The table tennis team also has the use of WallE our own table tennis robot and can sharpen up your skills all year round. If interested in getting more information on the sport or the other club facilities, then please message the Lundin Sports club on Facebook and we will get back to you very quickly.