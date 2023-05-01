Lundin Lasers: Table Tennis team look to build on title win as they look for additions

Lundin Lasers' table tennis team won promotion to the top tier of the Dundee and District league system (Photo: Contributed)

The seven-man squad play out of Lundin Sports Club in Leven and have been part of the association since 2016. The team includes experienced players such as Scottish Veterans’ number four at over-60 age Peter Aird, and he had a 100 per cent success rate over the whole campaign. Aird was supported well by Arthur Duncan, Nat Forno, Ron Filsell, Roman Nydza, Robert Brown and Douglas Dewar.

The players all have different styles with Arthur playing backhand, Ron and his pen grip and Peter and his weird and wonderful pimple rubber bat, but one thing we all have in common is having a fun time, getting good exercise and playing as hard or as easy as you want, the options are up to each player. The team fully understands division one will be a very tough test having some international and top-level Scottish players but they are looking forward to pitting their experience against the very best so are determined to practice hard over the close season in preparation. The Lundin Sports club has some great facilities with squash, tennis and a gym and offers a variety of packages to support most budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad