Madras and Lawhead pupils win gold for Scotland

By Jamie Dempster
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:55 GMT
Madras Pupils Elodie Dempster, Cameron Seeley (S1), Imogen Jarret (S3) and Eddie Niven (P7), all former Lawhead Primary pupils won gold for the team event for Scotland. They all competed in a Aquathalon(Swim/run), transition challenge and team relay to put points on the board to secure Scotlands victory.

