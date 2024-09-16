Madras and Lawhead pupils win gold for Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At the UK national championships the Scottish team won the gold medal out of 13 UK regions including Wales, London and Jersey. Madras Pupils Elodie Dempster, Cameron Seeley (S1), Imogen Jarret (S3) and Eddie Niven (P7), all former Lawhead Primary pupils won gold for the team event for Scotland. They all competed in a Aquathalon(Swim/run), transition challenge and team relay to put points on the board to secure Scotlands victory.