Madras and Lawhead pupils win gold for Scotland
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Madras Pupils Elodie Dempster, Cameron Seeley (S1), Imogen Jarret (S3) and Eddie Niven (P7), all former Lawhead Primary pupils won gold for the team event for Scotland. They all competed in a Aquathalon(Swim/run), transition challenge and team relay to put points on the board to secure Scotlands victory.
At the UK national championships the Scottish team won the gold medal out of 13 UK regions including Wales, London and Jersey. Madras Pupils Elodie Dempster, Cameron Seeley (S1), Imogen Jarret (S3) and Eddie Niven (P7), all former Lawhead Primary pupils won gold for the team event for Scotland. They all competed in a Aquathalon(Swim/run), transition challenge and team relay to put points on the board to secure Scotlands victory.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.