Maggie’s benefits from Nightmare Series funds

The first race in the Nightmare Series of torchlit trail races took place at Annsmuir Woods near Ladybank with a number of members of Leven Las Vegas Running club participating.

The race winner was Chris Russell, followed by Mark McLean, John Kay, Terry Cullen, Gordon Christie, Jeff Taylor, David Reynolds, Annie Gibson, Kenny Ritchie, Bex Oakenfull and Peter Rieu-Clarke.

Race organiser Chris Russell donated the proceeds from the event to Maggie’s Centre in Dundee in memory of the popular local runner Steve Peters who sadly passed away recently after illness.

Russell followed up his win at the Nightmare race at the Path of Condie Half Marathon on a challenging undulating course starting and finishing in Milnathort.

Chris was fourth finisher overall and was closely followed by LLV clubmate Alan Davie in 12th place.

Also taking part were Gillian Easton, Peter Rieu-Clarke and Annie Gibson.

Club members travelled to the Borders to take part in the Jedburgh 3 Peaks Ultramarathon.

The 38 mile course heads north from Jedburgh towards Melrose where runners traverse the three summits of the Eildon Hills.

Robin Pate took on the individual challenge of completing the entire course while his clubmates Karen Capewell, Jim Dunstan, Mark McLean and Davie Hogg ran as a relay team, finishing seventh.

The cross country racing season continued, with Allen Marr competing in the East District League match over a 9km course at Stirling University last weekend and in the Scottish National Relays at Cumbernauld this week where he set the second fastest time of the day in the over-60 age category. Next up for Allen is the Scottish National Cross Country Championships in November.

At the weekend parkruns there were new personal best times for Nick Silcocks and Stephanie Barclay at Kirkcaldy, Mark McLean at Loch Leven and Matt Holden at Stretford.