Major debut for Kinross ace after qualifying win

The world’s best golfers will tee off at the US Open next week and joining them will be a young hopeful with his roots in this area.

Calum Hill will make his Major debut at the 118th US Open after navigating his way through one of the competition’s qualifying events.

The 23-year-old grew up in Kinross and went to Kinross High School before leaving for the States and Western New Mexico University in Silver City on a scholarship where he is now settled.

As a junior, Hill was Perth and Kinross Under 14 Strokeplay Champion.

While at University he racked up a host of awards, too, nearly winning the NCAA Championships in 2016, placing second with an 11-under 205, just two-shots off the top spot.

He’s continued to compete on a variety of small tours.

Hill booked his place at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island after he birdied the last at Canoe Brook Country Club’s North Course in Summit, New Jersey, completing a four-under 68 for a two round, seven-under total 135 to share top spot and win one of five places up for grabs 81 starters.

Drumoig’s Connor Syme also attempted to qualify but came up a few strokes short at his qualifier over Walton Heath.