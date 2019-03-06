Malcolm’s election as new Scottish Golf president an honour for Fife

St Andrean Malcolm Mitchell has been voted in as Fife’s first president of Scottish Golf.

Mr Mitchell was elected into the role at the recent Scottish Golf annual general meeting in Stirling and will serve for the next 12 months.

Scottish Golf works with nearly 600 golf clubs throughout the country and helps them in a number of ways including growing the number of golfers in every category in every club, from youngsters upwards.

Malcolm was made captain of The New Golf Club, St Andrews in 2000 and went on to be president of the past captains’ society for two years.

He said it was an honour to be elected into the prestigious position.

“I look forward to working closely with the hugely committed Scottish Golf Team to achieve a number of objectives over the next year and beyond,” he said.

“It’s a great honour for me, The New Golf Club, St Andrews and for Fife itself.”

Malcolm was educated at Madras College, St Andrews and Bede College, Durham University.

He represented Madras, Bede and Durham University in a number of sports, including golf, being captain of Bede College Golf in his final year.

He taught P.E. in Colchester before managing two Sports Centres, one in Peterlee, County Durham and in Skelmersdale, Lancashire.

His next post brought him to Scotland where he became the first Scottish Region Secretary of The Professional Golfers’ Association in 1975.

In addition to starting The Tartan Tour, still the most successful of all the PGA Regions, Malcolm introduced a number of innovations including the PGA Scottish dinner, the patrons’ scheme, training seminars for assistants and obtained TV coverage for the PGA Scottish Championship.

He was a made a Life Member of the Scottish Golf Union in 1977 for services to golf in Scotland.

He finished his working life as a supply teacher in Fife high schools.