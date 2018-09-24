Marathon man Peter is a true running inspiration

It was another week of events around the country for several members of Leven Las Vegas Running Club.

The highlight was Loch Ness Marathon where there were three LLV debutants over the distance.

The race starts at Forth Augustus and follows the scenic shore of the famous Loch Ness all the way to the finish line in Inverness.

Lorraine Davie, Gillian Easton and the inspirational 76 year old super-veteran Peter Rieu-Clarke were all making their first ever attempt at a 26.2 mile event.

All three successfully completed the race, with Gillian the first Leven runner to finish. Also taking part from the club were Iain Wallace and Tony Catlin.

On the same day, the club’s Shauni Anderson, Kerrie Donald, Tracy Mayes, Mark McLean, Jim Dunstan and Barry West travelled to East Lothian for the Scottish Half Marathon.

The race starts in Tranent from where the route heads west to Longniddry before turning east along the shore of the Forth estuary to the finish at Musselburgh racecourse.

Mark was first LLV to finish in an excellent time of just over 90 minutes.

At the start of the week the husband and wife team of Lynda and Stewart English travelled to Millport on Great Cumbrae Island where they were joined by Bex Oakenfull and Bryan McLaren to take part in a 10 mile road race around the coast of the tiny island.

Bryan was first from LLV to complete the tough undulating course while over-60 veteran runner Stewart achieved a fine personal best time for the distance.

Meanwhile Douglas Clews joined Peter Rieu-Clarke at the Pitlochry 10k where Peter was completing his final preparations for his debut marathon at Loch Ness.

In other events, Annie Gibson competed in the Tufty Trail race, a cross country event held in Falkland Estate, while at the Saturday morning parkruns there were new personal best times for Jemma Guild at Kirkcaldy, Claire Doak at Birkenhead and Allen Marr at Perth.