Massive win makes history

St Andrews Staff Cricket Club made it four wins in succession to move into sole occupancy of the top spot in the league with a 196-run thrashing of Stoneywood Dyce.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, St Andrews opened with McLennan and Portig.

McLennan set his stall out to bat time, watchfully turning over the strike, allowing his partner to take the attack to the fielding side.

Portig (22), then Fraser (65) – with his second consecutive half-century – showcased some powerful hitting.

The wicket of Fraser provided no respite for the beleaguered Stoneywood bowlers as Crooks joined McLennan accelerating the run-rate further with an attractive array of boundaries.

McLennan eventually fell for a well-crafted 92 before Crooks was out in the final over, scoring 85 from just 53 balls.

The St Andrews total of 304-5 from 45 overs is the club’s highest score in league cricket.

With such a big total to defend, St Andrews made light of having seven of their first-choice bowlers unavailable.

Once Portig (2/25) removed danger man Louw cheaply early on, wickets fell at regular intervals and only an aggressive 55 from Chowdhury held up proceedings.

Further wickets for Jess (2/10), Fraser, Robinson, Mansell and Frankland and some good ground fielding, leading to two run outs, ensured Stoneywood subsided to 104 all out.

Next is Perth Doo’cot 2nd XI in St Andrews on Sunday.