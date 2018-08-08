Matthew books his place at FootGolf World Cup finals

Elmwood Golf Club based FootGolf expert Matthew Morgan has booked his place at the sport’s world cup later this year.

Matthew has been playing FootGolf for only two years and has played quite a collection of courses, as well as having designed a few.

He recently secured his place on the UK Team at the FootGolf World Cup being held in Marrakech in December following the Scottish Open, held at Muckhart Golf Course.

He also recently won the Midlands Open at Humberstone Golf Course.

With these fantastic results, Matthew has now reached the number one ranked position in the UK Official Rankings with a total of 1,867.48 points, leapfrogging England’s star, Ben Clarke.

Matthew is dedicated to his game, putting on an outstanding performance in all circumstances, whether training at his own designed course at Elmwood Golf or playing Internationally in countries such as the Netherlands.

He said: “It is a truly amazing feeling to have won my place representing the UK at the FootGolf World Cup, and felt amazing to try on the team top following the Scottish Open.

“Then to win the Midlands Open and become the number one ranked player in the entire UK just blows my mind.”

“One of my aims to get more people involved with FootGolf and hopefully showing the achievements I have made can inspire others to get involved. Being the world’s newest sport means that there any many people who haven’t heard of it, and hopefully this can start to change that.”

To try out the course designed by Matthew, contact Elmwood Golf on 01334 658780.