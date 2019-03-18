McGills enjoy the thrills and spills at Racewall

The weather may have been not the best at the Cowdenbeath Racewall stock car meeting on Saturday night but despite the wet and greasy track there was some exciting racing.

It was a good night to be a McGill in the ORCi Stock rods with Dean (East Wemyss) in action. He went on to win the opening heat but both Liam (Dysart) and Lee (Kirkcaldy) had to retire.

All appeared for heat two where it ended up with a McGill 1-2-3 with Dean leading home Liam and Lee.

With Dean being a double winner he was moved up a grade with Liam going on to lead the final from start to finish but as he crossed the finish line Dean had closed up onto his back bumper and was looking for a way through as he looked to make it hat trick of wins.

Lee had suffered damage dropped down the order eventually finishing in seventh place.

In the Formula IIs local drivers on the grid included Gordon Moodie (Windygates).

Liam Rennie went through to win the opening heat from Dennis Middler and Moodie with P Reid sixth and C. Reid seventh. Rennie again made light of the conditions to pick up his second win where he again led home Middler and Euan Millar with Moodie fifth.

Craig Reid led the field away when the final started but then lost out to Daniel Scrimgeour. It took Rennie quite a few laps to get ahead of Middler but once he did he then reeled in the leader. Once Rennie forged ahead he eased away from the field with Millar coming through to grab second.

Millar then won the Grand National from Craig Wallace and Scrimgeour with Rennie in sixth place from his lap handicap with P. Reid seventh and C. Reid eighth.

The 2 Litre Saloon drivers were again in good form although there numbers were down from the previous week. Local drivers were Ross Watters (Leven) and Euan Mathieson (Lochgelly).

Tam Rutherford Jnr was soon through into the lead when heat one started but towards the end Barry Russell forced his way through into the lead. Russell went on to win but Rutherford Jnr has to fend off a challenge on the penultimate lap from Aaryn Triggs to snatch second with Willie Mitchell finishing in third, with Watters sixth and Mathiesosn tenth. The second heat saw Rutherford Jnr again take an early lead but he tangled with a back marker and spun. Triggs took over the lead but Graeme Shevill was making good progress and he went on to win from Russell and Barry Glen.

Rutherford Jnr led the cars away when the final started and again it went down to almost the last bend before the race was decided. Euan Mathieson slotted into second but lost out to James Letford. However Shevill worked his way quickly through the red graders and then set off after the leaders. Towards the end of the race Shevill took the chequer from Rutherford Jnr and Triggs with Watters fifth.