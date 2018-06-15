Medals and top times for Bell Baxter swimmers

The Brodies School Team Relay Championships were held at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh and saw a day of intense competition.

The event sees teams of four swimmers, in school year groups of S1/2, S3/4 and an open age group from all over Scotland, race over 4x50 metres in both freestyle and medley events.

At the end of the school year, the swimmers look forward to this thrilling competition, with nail-bitingly close races.

Following on from winning the Fife Schools Swimming Championships Top School Trophy, for the first time in 24 years, Bell Baxter put forward a tenacious team of 16, including boys and girls S1/2 (Cameron Blair, Callum Lindsay, Saif Azzam, Craig MacFarlane; Scarlett Ferris, Aimee Glasgow, Sophie Juskowiak, Hannah Staal), boys S3/4 (Adam Young, Murdo Denholm, Findlay Baillie, Oliver Goad).

The open boys and girls teams (Oliver Carter, Lewis Baillie, Findlay Baillie, Adam Young; Chloe Glasgow, Rowan Hayes, Scarlett Ferris, Aimee Glasgow).

The boys S3/4 team won an outstanding silver in the Freestyle event in an eye-watering 1.45.24s.

The girls S1/2 team held their own in the largest heats of the day, with fifth in freestyle (2.01.00s) and seventh in medley (2.17.04s), definitely a team to watch going forward.

The open boys also produced two impressive swims with fifth in medley (1.55.83s) and sixth in freestyle (1.45.93s).

David Lowrie, curriculum leader Health and Wellbeing, Bell Baxter High School, said: “This is a fantastic achievement from our swimmers and one that we as a school are very proud of. All members of this team work incredibly hard over the course of a year balancing intensive training and competition schedules alongside their school work so this victory is testament to their commitment and determination to succeed. From a school point of view, it is fantastic to have the top school trophy back in Bell Baxter after so many years and hopefully the team can continue to work hard to ensure there are more successes in the future.”